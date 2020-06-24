Driver accused of hitting 2 construction workers, killing 1, will have competency evaluation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver who struck two construction workers in University Heights on March 28, 2019, killing one, will now have an independent competency evaluation.
Wiley Bridgeman was indicted on the charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter, aggravated vehicular assault and not stopping after an accident.
University Heights police said Bridgeman crashed into the TraffTech workers at Cedar and South Green around 3 a.m.
David Sollars, 53, of Rocky River, died from his injuries.
Ronald Carter, 46, of Cleveland, was injured.
Sollars and Carter were painting lines on the road when they were struck.
After the accident, police said Bridgeman fled the scene and crashed into a pole at Cedar and Som Center Roads.
Bridgeman is now out on a $100,000 bond at 10%.
Bridgeman served 39 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit.
He was convicted of a Cleveland murder in 1975 and released from prison in November of 2014, when prosecutors dismissed the case after the main witness changes his testimony.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.