Dust from the Sahara Desert could cause hazy skies in Ohio this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service says dust from the Sahara Desert in northern Africa could impact Ohio from around the globe this weekend.
The dust plume is expected to move into the Ohio Valley this weekend, causing hazy skies in the area.
The “Saharan dust migration” occurs when particles become concentrated in the atmosphere of Africa and travel west across the Atlantic Ocean annually.
While air quality and breathing issues could arise, the dust actually has some benefits. The traveling plume can help rebuild beaches, fertilize rainforests, suppress tropical storm development, and cause beautiful sunrises and sunsets.
