Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Wadsworth on Wednesday

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County Health Department is holding a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site for one day only.
The testing will be held from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, at Northside Christian Church on 7615 Ridge Rd. in Wadsworth.
Anyone with or without symptoms can get tested.
However, you need to make an appointment by calling (330) 723-9688 and hitting option 1.
