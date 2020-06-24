632 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths reported over last 24 hours in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Department of Health said 2,755 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 46,759 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a briefing on Wednesday.
Franklin County is the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 8,144 total.
An additional 3,396 cases and 239 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 7,447 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, at least 1,886 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
