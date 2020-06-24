19 Investigates helps nursing home performer who was stuck in unemployment system’s appeal process

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Music performances can’t happen in nursing homes right now because of the pandemic.
One local singer, Brenda Boulton, fears she may not get called back to work for months for that reason.
As performances got suspected, so did her income.
“It’s pretty slim now, and I just don’t know what’s going to happen,” she said.
On top of that, she is one of thousands struggling to get unemployment benefits.
Boulton is considered a self-employed worker, so she applied for pandemic unemployment assistance, instead of regular unemployment.
“They keep saying that I am indefinitely ineligible because they can’t confirm my identity,” she said.
She says she provided her IDs and passport, filed appeals and waited hours on hold to talk to an agent.
“No one seems to really know how to walk you through some of these steps,” she said.
After our continuing coverage of the system’s issues, she called 19 News investigators.
We brought her case right to JFS director Kim Hall.
“She’s definitely not out of luck,” Director Hall said. “We’re not going to allow anyone who’s eligible for benefits not to get them. There are a number of issues it could be tied to.”
Hall says while identity issues like this certainly happen, it’s not one of the common problems she hears about within the PUA system.
After 19 News got involved, agents began working on the case.
Boulton says she received a phone call from the unemployment office Wednesday, saying that an agent was fixing the issues in her account.
Though she’s hoping that allows her to get paid soon, she longs for the day she doesn’t need assistance from the state, so she can go back to performing for seniors.
”I really miss it very much,” she said.
The latest numbers from the state show that Ohio has paid out $2.7 billion to 324,000 people who applied for the pandemic unemployment assistance.
