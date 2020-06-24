Lorain City Hall raising LGBTQ flag in honor of Pride Month

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The LGBTQ flag will be flying above Lorain City Hall with the approval of Mayor Jack Bradley in honor of Pride Month.
The flag will be raised at noon on Wednesday at 200 W. Erie Ave.
Community organizer Joshua Garcia said, Lorain, Ohio, is known as “The International City” because the city is home to over 70 different nationalities. The LGBTQ community transcends all nationalities, and this moment lives up to our reputation."
Garcia invites the community to gather in front of City Hall, but with a mask to respect social distancing guidelines.
