Man killed after breaking into home on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 40-year-old man was shot and killed after breaking into a home on the city’s East side, according to police.
Cleveland police said the man entered the home in the 3300 block of East 137th Street around 9:30 a.m. on June 23.
His body was found by officers who responded to a 911 call about the shooting.
EMS transported him to University Hospitals, where he died.
The man’s name has not yet been released.
Police said the 40-year-old resident who shot the intruder left the home before officers arrived, but later turned himself in.
No charges have been filed at this time.
Police said the victim used to live in the home, but does not know the current resident.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.