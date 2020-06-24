More than $3M spent on overtime for Cleveland May 30 riots, follow-up security and cleanup

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson said Wednesday the city spent more than $3 million on policing during and after the rioting May 30, clean up and follow-up security.
The rioting developed after peaceful protests in downtown Cleveland over the George Floyd case -- the unarmed Black man who died May 25 after an officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes.
The cost of destroyed police cruisers was not included in the $3,066,151.68 figure.
Karl Abounader, owner of Karl’s on West Third Street, was upset to hear that number.
“We didn’t get nothing out of it. They didn’t do us any good. Look at the city. Walk around. Everything is boarded up. I just got my windows yesterday. It was like a dungeon in here,” he said.
Abounader said the upstairs is still boarded up.
On the day of the protest, he said people were on the roof trying to burn the place down.
19 News asked, “Do you think there’s anything they could’ve done differently?”
“Yes, they could’ve. They could’ve been ready. I don’t think they were ready. I think the mayor and the chief let the city down, all of the businesses, not just me,” said Abounader.
Just weeks ago, a window company told 19 News after looking at the severity of all the damage, he estimates that it could take up to the end of the year before everything is repaired downtown.
Abounader is hopeful that won’t be the case and that loyal customers continue to help keep their doors open.
