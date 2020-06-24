Mother, son wanted for assaulting man outside Kenwood Towne Center

Warning: The videos in this article contain graphic content some may consider inappropriate.
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Arrest warrants have been issued for a mother and son in connection with an incident that unfolded Tuesday afternoon outside Kenwood Towne Center, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Alicia Josshua, 48, and her son, Joshua Ward, 23, got into a verbal argument with 55-year-old Brian Miller around 1:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office says.
The argument was allegedly over a parking space.
The situation then escalated, according to the sheriff’s office, and both Josshua and Ward assaulted Miller, causing serious injuries to his face.
Deputies responded to the scene.
Miller was treated for his injuries at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the sheriff’s office says.
Josshua is now wanted for misdemeanor assault and Ward is now wanted for felony assault.
Josshua is described as 5′7″, 208 lbs. and has a last known address of 24 E. North Street, Cincinnati, OH 45215.
Ward is described as 6′1″, 150 lbs. and has the same last known address.
