2nd Dunkin’ Donuts coming to North Olmsted

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - A larger and more modern Dunkin’ Donuts will soon be built on the city’s far west side.
The new Dunkin’ Donuts will be located at 5581 Stearns Road, next to Rite Aid.
Officials confirmed groundbreaking for the 2,300 square foot store will happen later this summer.
Hinckley Management Group’s Kenneth Blum said it takes about four months to complete construction.
This Dunkin’ Donuts will also have a drive-thru and interior seating for 23 people.
Once open, the store will employee 25 people.
