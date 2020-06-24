53 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland as Ohio sees days-long spike in infections

By John Deike | June 24, 2020 at 8:08 PM EDT - Updated June 24 at 8:17 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Wednesday that 53 new coronavirus cases were reported over the last 24 hours.

At least 2,049 cases and 75 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began in Cleveland.

CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

Meanwhile, 632 new cases and 20 deaths were reported statewide on Wednesday, as Ohio continues to see a steady uptick in infections.

