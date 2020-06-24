North Ridgeville drive-in was 5th highest grossing theater in the country last weekend

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The drive-in movie theater in North Ridgeville made over $60,000 last weekend, according to Deadline.
Aut-O-Rama Twin Drive-In Theatre in North Ridgeville re-opened May 12 and are following the COVID-19 safety guidelines mandated by the Ohio Department of Health.
The family-owned business has been in operation since 1965.
“Right now a lot of people are thinking of the drive-ins, a lot of people it was a forgotten experience,” said owner Tim Sherman.
According to research obtained by Deadline, there are around 300 drive-in theaters in the country and 160 of them are in the top grossing 201 cinemas.
Aut-o-Rama Twin came in 5th last weekend.
The top grossing theater was the Ford Wyoming Drive-in in Dearborn, MI. Deadline reported the theater grossed more than $127,000.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.