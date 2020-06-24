Northeast Ohio weather: Calm and dry tonight, storms return Thursday afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Have you noticed how much better it feels out there today?
Gone is that obnoxious humidity!
It’s been replaced by a much more comfortable air mass.
Enjoy it while it lasts, because it will be much more humid by the weekend.
In the meantime, we’re forecasting a partly sunny afternoon.
A few hit or miss showers and storms can’t be ruled out before 8:00 PM.
We’ll get just a touch warmer tomorrow, with highs in the low 80s.
While not everyone will see rain tomorrow, the chance of it is a little more impressive than today.
Don’t cancel your outdoor plans for Thursday afternoon, but do have a plan to run inside if you hear thunder.
Hit or miss showers and storms are possible tomorrow from noon to 8:00 PM.
