Northeast Ohio weather: Calm and dry tonight, storms return Thursday afternoon

Northeast Ohio weather: Noticeably cooler on Wednesday, afternoon temps in the low-mid 70s
By Samantha Roberts | June 24, 2020 at 1:49 AM EDT - Updated June 24 at 1:17 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Have you noticed how much better it feels out there today?

Gone is that obnoxious humidity!

It’s been replaced by a much more comfortable air mass.

Enjoy it while it lasts, because it will be much more humid by the weekend.

In the meantime, we’re forecasting a partly sunny afternoon.

A few hit or miss showers and storms can’t be ruled out before 8:00 PM.

We’ll get just a touch warmer tomorrow, with highs in the low 80s.

While not everyone will see rain tomorrow, the chance of it is a little more impressive than today.

Don’t cancel your outdoor plans for Thursday afternoon, but do have a plan to run inside if you hear thunder.

Hit or miss showers and storms are possible tomorrow from noon to 8:00 PM.

