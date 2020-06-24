Northeast Ohio Weather: Noticeably cooler today; afternoon temperatures in the low-mid 70s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - You are definitely noticing the change in air mass today. It is cooler and less humid. It will be just cool enough to generate a spot lake effect shower or storm along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland today. Something I will monitor. More clouds this morning downwind of Lake Erie. I went with a high in the lower to middle 70s across the area this afternoon. It will be breezy along the lakeshore with a west wind at 10-20 mph. It won’t be as breezy farther inland. A few lake effect clouds east of Cleveland tonight, otherwise a clear sky.