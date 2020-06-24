Ohio Gov. DeWine tours Lordstown Motors electric vehicle production plant

By Chris Anderson | June 24, 2020 at 1:41 PM EDT - Updated June 24 at 1:46 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will tour the new Lordstown Motors plant on Wednesday afternoon.

The governor’s appearance will be live streamed at approximately 2:30 p.m.

The company bought the facility in November 2019 after General Motors decided to close it.

Lordstown Motors makes an electric pickup truck, which will be previewed during Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to the plant on Thursday.

Lordstown Motors Corp. purchased the plant from GM in November 2019, after the auto giant decided to scale back its production of the Chevy Cruze.

