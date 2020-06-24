Pinzone’s Market Fresh Meats closing West Side Market location after 44 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tony Pinzone shared the news on Wednesday that he will be closing his stand at the West Side Market after 44 years.
Operations for Pinzone’s Market Fresh Meats will be suspended at the West Side Market location only on July 4.
Pinzone’s founder said they will be consolidating the business and moving it to the Parma location they have operated since 1995.
Pinzone shared the following statement “with much sadness:”
“After much soul-searching, this difficult decision was made to allow for a little more freedom, a little less responsibility, and in general just to make life a little easier for myself and my family.￼￼
My 50 continuous years of working at the market... (my previous job was a paper route)...and my 44 years of stand ownership have been absolutely rewarding to me and created relationships and memories that I will never forget.￼ The West Side Market was, is, and will continue to be a magical place that I will always remember fondly and visit frequently. ￼
Should you choose to follow us to our Parma location, we know that you will find our same great products and much much more￼ in a place we are very proud to operate. The West Side Market, however, continues to hold many great vendors with great products, along with a rich history that￼￼￼ is unrivaled in the United States.￼
To all of you, thank you for allowing me to be part of a great Market for all of these years!”
