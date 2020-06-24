RTA driver tests positive for coronavirus after showing symptoms on bus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A bus driver stationed in the Hayden district called off mid-shift on June 18, and went to get tested for COVID-19, according to the RTA.
Other staff members who may have had contact with the employee have been tested as well.
The result was positive, and the bus was cleaned and disinfected before returning to its route.
Fifteen RTA employees in all have tested positive for the virus, and 11 have fully recovered and returned to work.
