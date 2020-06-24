School, community, and police dig deep to find common ground as part of Wade Park beautification

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Students, parents, Hough community members, educators, and police all helped out.
“They’re coming out today for our beautification day, to get our campus just spruced up a little bit,” said Wade Park principal Dr. Lee Clinton Buddy Jr. “Our kids are excited. I’m excited. We have several teachers and parents coming out this morning to help us plant and we look forward to a great day.”
It was a hopeful time for students, like eighth grader Chloe Bell.
“Now, I’m able to see my friends again and I then know we’re still going to be at school now,” she says.
And Cleveland police planted flowers as well as seeds of hope.
“Just getting kids and cops together, that’s the purpose,” said Captain Keith Sulzer. “Whatever we can do to create that better relationship and create that trust between us so fostering that better relationship is the purpose of this whole event today.”
“We need to more of this kind of thing,” Captain Sulzer said.
