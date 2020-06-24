Shaker Heights police called about kids playing football in the street end up joining game instead (video)

June 24, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights officers demonstrated an act of community policing when they were called by someone reported complaining about children playing football in the street.

A woman posted videos showing two police officers joining in on the the game of football after she claimed someone called police on the group of predominatnyl African-American youths for playing in the road on Saturday.

“Thank you for letting the kids be kids!,” the woman shared on Instagram.

Another clip from the other day.

The Shaker Heights Police Department responded on Twitter, writing:

“The only thing our officers enjoy more than hanging with the kids, is the chance to be kids themselves, even if for a moment!!”

The initial Instagram video has over 22,500 likes, as of Wednesday morning.

