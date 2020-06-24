2 suspects, possibly teens, rob Akron Family Dollar store at gunpoint

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for two suspects who robbed an Akron-area Family Dollar location at gunpoint.
According to investigators, the robbery took place at the store on East South Street on Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m.
The two suspects, believed to be between the ages of 15 and 19 years old and wearing black hooded-sweatshirts, entered the store with maks on and brandished a handgun while forcing the employee to open the register, police say.
Both suspects fled on foot from the story with an undisclosed amount of money.
Anyone with information about the robbery should contact Akron police immediately.
