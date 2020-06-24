Tragic East Cleveland murder has state and local detectives chasing down leads, $2,500 reward offered

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was gunned down in East Cleveland on Wednesday night, and city and state authorities are aggressively investigating the case.
As officers arrived on scene at 7:21 p.m. they found a witness giving the motionless victim chest compressions, according to East Cleveland Police.
The man was taken to University Hospitals and pronounced dead.
Detectives with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation helped process the crime scene, and a $2,500 reward is being offered for information relating to the case.
The victim’s name is being withheld until the family is notified.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at 216-681-2162.
Tips can remain anonymous.
