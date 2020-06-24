United Way of Lake County hosting contactless Care Kit drive-by drop off on Wednesday

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - United Way of Lake County is hosting a contactless Care Kit donation drive-by, drop off donation event to help the community during the coronavirus crisis on Wednesday.
This event is taking the place of the UWLC’s annual Day of Caring, which connects non-profit, civic and community projects with volunteers to work on a variety of projects which have included things like indoor and outdoor painting, weeding, raking, trimming, gardening, spreading mulch, edging flower beds, planting and yard clean-up.
Due to the pandemic, residents are asked to help those around them by donating one of the following needed Care Kits:
- Food Care Kits: Non-perishable food items - breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks. Most needed items include pasta, pasta sauce, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter, jelly, cereal, syrup, pancake mix, breakfast bars, canned meats such as tuna, ham, spam, canned vegetables, soup, rice and beans.
- Health Care Kits: Dental Kits - Toothbrushes, floss, toothpaste, etc. Personal Hygiene Kits- Soap, body wash, shampoo, deodorant, shaving cream, shaving wands, feminine hygiene, products, etc.
- Safety Care Kits: PPE, face masks, (medical or homemade), medical gloves, hand sanitizer, etc.
- Education Care Kits: Children’s books or school supplies containing such items as backpacks, pencils, pencil cases, highlighters, dry erase markers, bottle glue, glue sticks, wide rule notebooks, wide-ruled loose-leaf paper, pocket folders with prongs, 24-pack crayons, washable markers, large pink erasers, index cards, 3 ring binders, 12-pack colored pencils, children’s pointed scissors, and supply boxes.
- Financial Stability Care Kits: Gas cards, bus passes, food & grocery store gift cards, etc.
- Baby Care Kits: Baby food, diapers, bottles, clothes, etc.
Drive-by drop-offs will be contactless, so donors will not have to get out of their cars.
Donors should place Care Kits in their trunks and to pop them open when they arrive so volunteers can take them.
Care Kits can be dropped off at one of the following five locations from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.:
- Mentor Public Library at 8215 Mentor Ave. in Mentor
- Perry Public Library at 3753 Main St. in Perry
- United Way Office at 9285 Progress Pkwy. in Mentor
- Willowick Public Library at 263 E. 305th St. in Willowick
- Willoughby Hills Public Library at 35400 Chardon Rd. in Willoughby Hills
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.