Upset customers threaten manager, throw plate at waitress inside Lyndhurst Cheesecake Factory

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WOIO)- A group of upset customers inside the Cheesecake Factory restaurant threatened to beat the manager and “crack his head”, according to the police report.
Lyndhurst police responded to the restaurant on Cedar Road in Legacy Village just before 10 p.m. on June 15.
A restaurant manager called police after 10 customers became aggressive and were refusing to pay their bill, said police.
The manager told officers the customers were upset over their service and were trying to walk out on their $501.71 bill.
The group continued to be aggressive, even after the manager took $100 off the bill, according to the police report.
During the confrontation, a 59-year-old Richmond Heights woman threw a plate at a waitress, hitting her in the arm.
The waitress declined to press charges and the 59-year-old was gone before officers arrived.
Police issued criminal trespass warnings to two people in the group, a 36-year-old Richmond Heights man and a 32-year-old Euclid woman.
