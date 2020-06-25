Akron community says goodbye to slain 18-year-old Na’Kia ‘Ki-Ki’ Crawford

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The mood, somber, at The Word Church in Akron for the wake of 18-year-old Na’Kia “Ki-Ki” Crawford, who was shot and killed while driving with her grandmother on a Sunday afternoon.
It was an apparent case of mistaken identity.
“My cousin being the sweetest person I ever met and her smile was the brightest of the day,” says Jaqua’sha Johnson.
“I knew Ki-Ki as a child,” says Deatrice Johnson. “Sweet little girl, very unfortunate because I saw a future leader.”
The suspected shooter, Adarus Black, remains on the loose.
But on Thursday, not a time for vindictiveness.
“All I can say is good luck,” says Johnson. “That’s all I can really say.”
Crawford’s wake marks the first time The Word Church has opened to the public in three months because of COVID-19.
“What do I say when my phone rings and there’s a grieving parent?,” says Deante Lavender. “Our daughter was tragically taken from us and we don’t have a place that will hold a service for her because of the pandemic.”
Crawford just graduated from North High School and planned to attend Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio this fall.
