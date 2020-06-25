Akron firefighters: leave the fireworks to the professionals on July 4

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330 has a message to the community as the Fourth of July approaches: leave the fireworks to the professionals.
The AFFA said watching the professionals put on the fireworks displays from a distance is the best and safest way to enjoy Independence Day as fireworks, bottle rockets, firecrackers, and sparklers can cause injuries and fires that’ll ruin a holiday celebration.
Consumer fireworks are extremely dangerous if they are not handled properly, according to the AFFA.
According to the AFFA, sparklers can burn at temperatures well over 1,000 degrees.
Sparkler injuries sent nearly 1,200 children to the emergency room back in 2017, the AFFA said.
The AFFA said more than 10,000 people are treated for fireworks-related injuries every year, with the majority of those injuries happening around the Fourth of July holiday.
Out of those 10,000 injuries, more than one-third of them involve children under 15 years of age, according to the AFFA.
Aside from injuries, mishandled fireworks can also cause fires, making July 4 one of the busiest days for firefighters, the AFFA said.
According to the AFFA, fireworks started an estimated 19,500 fires in 2019, including 1,900 structure fires, 500 vehicle fires, and 17,100 outside and other fires.
“While do-it-yourself firework displays may seem like fun, firefighters urge resisting the temptation and instead enjoying one of the many professional displays in the community,” the AFFA said.
