Cedar Point Shores Waterpark will not open in 2020; reduced hours for amusement park announced

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point is revealing more details of what the amusement park will look like when it opens on July 9 for the 2020 season.
Due to the reduced summer season, Cedar Point Shores Waterpark will not open in 2020. Expectations are for the waterpark to resume operations in 2021.
Other significant changes include the requirements for park reservations, face coverings, and a health assessment.
Because the park capacity will be limited, a reservation will be required for all guests, including season passholders. Guests staying at a Cedar Point Resorts properties will be guaranteed access to the park.
Reservations for season passholders will be able to be made “very soon,” park officials said on Thursday.
Face coverings will be required to enter the park and on rides. Designated “RelaxZones” will be established for guests to remove their masks for a break while eating and drinking.
Cedar Point’s schedule currently shows that the amusement park will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. into September. The fall schedule will be announced at a later date.
Riders also will be distanced for health safety on attractions by markers and closed rows or seats.
