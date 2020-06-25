Cleveland Department of Safety to review response to May 30 protests in Downtown Cleveland

Cleveland Police cruiser vandalized during George Floyd protests downtown (Source: WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj | June 25, 2020 at 5:54 AM EDT - Updated June 25 at 5:54 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland announced it will hold a closed after-action meeting with the Department of Public Safety, Divisions of Police, Fire and Emergency Medical Service to review the overall response to the May 30, 2020 “civil unrest” in Downtown Cleveland. 

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson said Wednesday the city spent more than $3 million on policing during and after the rioting May 30, clean up and follow-up security.

The rioting developed after peaceful protests in downtown Cleveland over the George Floyd case -- the unarmed Black man who died May 25 after an officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes.

The cost of destroyed police cruisers was not included in the $3,066,151.68 figure.

City officials will release the results of this internal review in the coming weeks.

Mayor Frank Jackson is expected to answer questions from the public on Thursday evening through a Tele Town Hall meeting to discuss eliminating inequality, disparity, and racism in the city.

