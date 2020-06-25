Cleveland Indians fans applying for refunds, ticket credits as MLB moves forward with plan that doesn’t include spectators

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Now that the abbreviated season with no fans plan is moving forward, the Cleveland Indians say the team plans to offer refunds and ticket credits to fans who tried to plan ahead.
People who had single game tickets for dates in March through May have already been given an option to get a credit or refund.
Fans may also opt to receive a credit for the value of their March and April home game tickets together with a 10% bonus credit to utilize towards 2020 or 2021 games.
The team says the same options will soon be available for fans with tickets from June through September, too, a spokesperson said.
“There may be some slight tweaks once we announce June through September, depending on the agreement between MLB and MLBPA, which we are working through reading now as an organization. The refund process shouldn’t change.”
Fans can request a refund by calling 216-420-HITS.
The teams said any refunds will be processed within two weeks of the request.
Tribe Fans with tickets to the original 2020 Opening Day may take advantage of either the Flexible Bonus Credit or refund options described above but must call 216-420-HITS in order to do so.
Those holding tickets from secondary marketplaces, including StubHub, need to contact the respective secondary tickets company.
