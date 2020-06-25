Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Asian Lantern Festival returns July 8

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced Friday that the Asian Lantern Festival will again transform the Zoo with over 1,000 illuminated lanterns beginning July 8.
In the special event’s third year, the festival returns with more than 70 new lantern displays, new acrobatic performances, interactive experiences and culturally-inspired cuisine.
“We are excited to offer the community this unique opportunity to spend time outdoors, create memories this summer and again connect with Cleveland Metroparks Zoo,” said Cleveland Metroparks Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Manderfield in a prepared statement. “We’re thankful for the support of Cleveland Clinic Children’s, helping to bring Asian Lantern Festival to life, bigger and better than ever in its third year.”
To allow for social distancing, there will be a limited number of tickets available each night of Asian Lantern Festival, and advance reservations are strongly recommended.
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will also have several safety measures during the festival to protect against COVID-19 including one-way directional flow through the event, handwashing stations and frequent sanitation of Zoo grounds. Facial coverings will be recommended for guests, but not required.
Advance tickets are on sale now.
