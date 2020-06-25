Cleveland Police search for persons of interest in Collinwood murder, dismemberment case (photo)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police homicide detectives are looking for these persons of interest, who may have information about the murder of Bennette Smith, 54, who was partially dismembered and set on fire on Feb. 19.
Her body was found beside a set of train tracks near the intersection of Larchmont and Clermont roads.
The area is filled with brush and is mostly secluded from the residential area of the neighborhood.
Her body was found after a brush fire broke out in the area.
Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.
Anonymous tips can be sent to Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.
