Cleveland Police searching for suspected vandal involved in May 30 destruction downtown (photo)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man in this photo.
He is wanted for vandalism during the May 30 unrest that broke out in Downtown Cleveland.
Dozens of businesses suffered heavy damage during the riots, and 100 people were arrested by authorities.
This week, Mayor Frank Jackson said the city spent $3 million alone on police overtime, security and cleanup efforts during and after the riots.
Jackson has been criticized by police and Cleveland business owners for what they describe as a lack of preparedness on the city’s part, which enabled the unrest to spin out of control.
Anyone with information is urged to call Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.
