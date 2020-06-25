Cleveland’s all-time record high temperature of 104 degrees was 32 years ago today:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 32 years ago today, in 1988, Cleveland recorded an all-time record high temperature of 104 degrees.
Can you imagine?
If you lived in Northeast Ohio during that time, you may be able to.
According to Meteorologist Jon Loufman, “The ground was bone dry, the humidity was Death Valley, desert-like, and the blustery southwest winds had been gusting for most of the day when, at 4:37 P.M., on June 25th of 1988, the mercury soared to a blistering 104 degrees.”
32 years later, it remains the hottest temperature ever recorded on any day, in any month, and in any year in Cleveland.
There were heat related power outages that day, too.
In typical Northeast Ohio, weather whiplash fashion, just three days later, on June 28th, we set a daily record low of just 48 degrees.
Thank you to our resident weather historian, Meteorologist Jon Loufman, for this treasure trove of weather information.
