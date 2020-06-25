Commuter Cast: pleasant with a small chance of a pop-up storm this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’ll be a pleasant day with temperatures near 80, but with a small chance of a pop-up storm this afternoon.
You’ll see sunny to partly cloudy sky this morning.
Humidity levels will be relatively low still.
Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-70s to around 80 degrees across the area.
A weak disturbance rolling through could kick off a pop up thunderstorm this afternoon.

