Cuyahoga County sued by family claiming improper medical care in death of former inmate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another inmate death at the Cuyahoga County Jail, and another lawsuit from a grieving and angry family.
On Wednesday, Esteben Parra’s family would have celebrated his 32nd birthday. Instead, his family filed a lawsuit on his behalf against the Cuyahoga County Jail after he died in custody.
In the lawsuit, it claims that after Parra was arrested on June 22, 2018, he was booked into the jail around 9:30 p.m. According to the suit, he showed signs of intoxication.
Inmates are required to receive a medical screening upon entering the jail. Parra allegedly didn’t receive his screening until after 2 a.m.
The suit says corrections officers and medical staff ignored warning signs that Parra was in medical distress due to drugs in his system. It took officials more than 12 hours to finally send Parra to the hospital, where he died three days later due to a drug overdose.
Civil rights lawyer Paul Cristallo says during his ordeal, Parra was treated like inmates who were disorderly. Parra, according to the suit, did not display aggressive behavior.
“They strapped him to a restraint chair, and that’s not how you treat people. So they failed him. And he would have been here celebrating his birthday today, had they done their jobs.” says Cristallo.
Miada Parra, Esteben’s sister, says the pain of her family’s loss has been hard to overcome.
“Emotions run through me daily about my brother. I wake up and go to sleep with him on my mind,” Miada said.
Parra’s death is one of a long list of incidents that have occurred inside Cuyahoga County Jail, to which Cristallo says is a neverending trend.
“The laws protect police. The laws protect corrections officers because they have a culture that says it’s ‘Us vs Them.' And because they’re never forced to take responsibility.”
The Parra family says a settlement won’t give them closure. They want sweeping changes to the system inside Cuyahoga County Jail to prevent future incidents from happening and avoid other families from losing a loved one.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.