East Cleveland standoff ends peacefully after gunman surrenders

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A brief standoff unfolded in East Cleveland’s Forest Hill neighborhood on Thursday evening, after police received a call that a woman had been shot in the head.
Officers responded to the 13000 block of Superior Avenue to investigate the shooting and learned that a man and his girlfriend had barricaded themselves in a nearby apartment, according to East Cleveland police.
The East Cleveland Police SWAT Team was called to the scene, and was able to convince the suspects to peacefully surrender.
Following the arrest, police learned that the woman was not shot, but rather, she was struck several times over the head with a gun.
However, officers did discover that a second man had been shot in the leg.
The condition of the victims is unknown at this time.
The suspects and victims have not yet been identified.
