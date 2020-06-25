Family speaks out after 22-month-old girl dies in custody of Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services foster care

Mandisa Sizemore (Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson | June 25, 2020 at 9:48 AM EDT - Updated June 25 at 10:26 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The parents of a toddler girl who died while in Cuyahoga County foster care are speaking out for the first time.

A press conference with the family and their attorneys is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Thursday.

According to the family’s attorney, Mandisa Sizemore was in temporary custody of a foster mother and the care of Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services.

Sizemore was allegedly left unattended and choked to death on June 16.

The parents of the young girl were not immediately notified of her death by the foster mother or the case worker, according to attorneys. They eventually found out when they visited the Department of Children and Family Services the following day to check on the child’s health.

A spokesperson for Cuyahoga County said the agency is conducting an internal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the girl’s death.

This story will be updated.

