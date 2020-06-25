Gov. DeWine delivers new COVID-19 information to Ohioans

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 2,755 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 46,759 cases reported statewide.
Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a briefing on Thursday from Columbus to provide an update to the state’s COVID-19 data.
The governor previously said he expects to reveal, in the near future, guidelines to reopen Ohio’s schools for the upcoming fall semester with added COVID-19 precautions.
An additional 3,396 cases and 239 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 7,447 hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 1,886 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.