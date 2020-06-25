Gov. DeWine delivers new COVID-19 information to Ohioans

By Chris Anderson | June 25, 2020 at 1:34 PM EDT - Updated June 25 at 1:34 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 2,755 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 46,759 cases reported statewide.

Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a briefing on Thursday from Columbus to provide an update to the state’s COVID-19 data.

The governor previously said he expects to reveal, in the near future, guidelines to reopen Ohio’s schools for the upcoming fall semester with added COVID-19 precautions.

Ohio officials speak on upcoming year

Ohio school officials join together to offer insight on schools reopening; budget plans after nearly $800 million slashed in public school funds

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Monday, June 22, 2020

An additional 3,396 cases and 239 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 7,447 hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 1,886 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

