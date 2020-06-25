Gov. DeWine earns all-time high approval rating in new poll; 52% of Ohioans support ban on Confederate flags

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A recent poll from Quinnipiac University is shedding light on trends among Ohio voters, including thoughts on Gov. Mike DeWine, the Confederate flag, and the upcoming presidential election.
According to registered Ohio voters from all political parties in the most recent poll, Gov. DeWine received an all-time high approval rating.
A slight majority, approximately 52% of people polled, support banning Confederate flags from public places in Ohio. About 44% of polltakers oppose a ban.
Pollers also favored candidate Joe Biden with 46% of the vote compared to President Donald Trump with 45%, showing that the upcoming general election will likely be a tight race.
“You have to go back 60 years to find an election where Ohio was NOT a lynchpin or a pathway to the presidency. That is why this very close horse race is so deeply consequential,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.
Quinnipiac University polled 1,139 self-identified registered voters in Ohio between June 18 and June 22 for the most recent survey.
