Gov. DeWine on spike in infections: ‘We do not believe this increase in cases is completely due to testing’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The governor of Ohio went in-depth to explain trends for COVID-19 infections that have been reported in the last 24 hours.
Ohio recorded the fourth-largest increase in that timespan in coronavirus cases during the pandemic, Gov. Mike DeWine said at Thursday’s briefing, with 892 new infections reported since Wednesday.
At least two of the days that recorded larger spikes occurred in April when all of the inmates within Ohio’s state prisons were tested for COVID-19.
The governor said expanding the testing capacity to all Ohioans is a factor for the increase, but added that relaxing restrictions and opening business sectors are also playing a part.
“We have increased testing, but we do not believe this increase in cases is completely due to testing,” Gov. DeWine said.
Additionally, Gov. DeWine noted that there is a shift in reported cases in younger people; approximately 60% of the new infections are in individuals ranging in age from 20 to 49 years old.
“The increase isn’t just because we’re doing more tests,” reiterated UC Health Dr. Richard Lofgren, a guest during Thursday’s briefing. “There is an increased spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”
