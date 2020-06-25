HOF game cancelled; what’s next?

"I'm comfortable being uncomfortable," Stefanski said on Thursday during a zoom meeting with reporters. "So whatever comes our way, we'll be ready, and I think for us, I understand why that (possible schedule changes) may be a concern for some, but we're just gonna plan for what's in front of us, and right now that's July 24th for the rookies and Q's (quarterbacks), and July 28th for the veterans, and otherwise we'll be ready to pivot."