‘Itchy’ teen steals gun from Broadview Heights store
By Julia Tullos | June 25, 2020 at 11:34 AM EDT - Updated June 25 at 11:34 AM

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have released several surveillance pictures of a teenager stealing a gun from a gun store.

Police nicknamed the teenager “Itchy” after one picture showed him with his hands in his pants.

Teenager in white t-shirt wanted for stealing gun. (Source: Broadview Heights police)

According to police, “Itchy” did not wash his hands before reaching behind the counter and grabbing a gun.

“We can’t have a kid, that doesn’t even look old enough to own a gun, running around with a stolen gun. Let’s get Itchy identified and get that gun off the streets. "

If you recognize the teenager, please call Broadview Heights Police Detective Reasor at 440-717-4090.

Reasor said “turning him in and recovering the gun, will go a long way in his favor”.

