‘Itchy’ teen steals gun from Broadview Heights store

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have released several surveillance pictures of a teenager stealing a gun from a gun store.
Police nicknamed the teenager “Itchy” after one picture showed him with his hands in his pants.
According to police, “Itchy” did not wash his hands before reaching behind the counter and grabbing a gun.
“We can’t have a kid, that doesn’t even look old enough to own a gun, running around with a stolen gun. Let’s get Itchy identified and get that gun off the streets. "
If you recognize the teenager, please call Broadview Heights Police Detective Reasor at 440-717-4090.
Reasor said “turning him in and recovering the gun, will go a long way in his favor”.
