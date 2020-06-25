Majority of Ohioans confident Gov. Mike DeWine has firm control of the state’s coronavirus response

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday said it was worrisome that new coronavirus cases are increasing, specifically in southern Ohio, and urged all Ohioans to wear masks, practice social distancing and avoid large crowds.
“We know whatever county you’re in you can slow the spread down, the spread is everywhere, there’s just more in some places than others,” the governor said. “But no matter where you are if you wear a mask, you’re helping.”
It is a message that has not changed, as DeWine has hammered home the idea of best practices to avoid the spread and if Ohioans are growing tired of that message it certainly does not show.
A Quinnipiac University poll shows that 77 percent of Ohioans approve of DeWine’s executive handling of the virus.
Ohioans don’t agree on much else according to the poll, including when it comes to being concerned about becoming infected and then seriously ill.
About 53 percent of people in the state are worried or somewhat worried, but 47 percent are not too worried or not worried at all about becoming infected or seriously ill.
DeWine said Thursday that while cases have been on the rise, hospitalizations and deaths have remained below the trending average.
But it is those rising case numbers that seem to have about half of Ohio’s parents concerned about the upcoming school year.
Only 49 percent of Ohio parents believe it is safe to send their child back to elementary, middle or high school later this summer.
And 52 percent of parents of college aged students feel safe sending their children back to campus in the fall.
So while the governor’s message remains the same he did leave the door open to to making a stronger stand regarding mask wearing.
“So that’s where we are now, are there other steps we may have to take, sure, I am just going to let it go at that,” DeWine said.
The governor said he expects to have an update on school related safety measures next week.
