Northeast Ohio Weather: A few pop-up storms today, more widespread rain on Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Isn’t it just incredible outside?
What a nice morning.
We’ll warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s today, under partly to mostly sunny skies.
The only fly in the ointment with today’s forecast will be a few pop-up storms that develop this afternoon.
Not everyone will see rain though.
The key phrase here is “pop-up storms.”
These are your garden variety, Summertime thunderstorms that develop during the warmest part of the day.
The areas most favored for development will be in the Primary Snow Belt.
Any storms that do develop today will fizzle out by sunset (9:05 PM).
Tomorrow will be hot and just a touch more humid, with highs well into the 80s.
We are not forecasting any rain on Friday.
Our next big weather maker will arrive on Saturday in the form of a cold front.
With this feature nearby, we’ll have to watch for showers and thunderstorms during the day.
We’ll see one round of storms late Friday night after 11:00 PM.
Additional scattered storms will be moving through during the day Saturday.
If you have outdoor plans, you’ll definitely want to have an indoor back-up plan.
Sunday looks to be the best day of the weekend, with decreasing clouds, dry conditions, and temperatures near 80 degrees.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.