Northeast Ohio Weather: Pleasant day; small chance of a pop up storm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Looking pretty good today. A sunny to partly cloudy sky this morning. Humidity levels relatively low still. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid 70s to around 80 degrees across the area. A weak disturbance rolling through could kick off a pop up thunderstorm this afternoon. The latest data is suggesting mainly east of Cleveland if this happens. Around a 20 percent chance of this happening. We clear out tonight and staying comfortable for now.