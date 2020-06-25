Northeast Ohio weather: Storms end by sunset, more widespread rain arrives on Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For most of us, today was absolutely stunning.
Unfortunately, a few storms did develop late in the day.
I suppose I should not say unfortunately because we could definitely use the rain.
We just don’t want to throw a wrench in your outdoor plans!
Anyway, rain and storms will fizzle out by sunset, allowing for a spectacular night of weather around here.
Expect mostly clear skies overnight.
Temperatures will fall into the low 60s by morning.
Despite the comfortable start to the day, tomorrow will be hot and just a touch more humid than today, with highs well into the 80s.
We are not forecasting any rain on Friday.
Our next big weather maker will arrive on Saturday in the form of a cold front.
With this feature nearby, we’ll have to watch for showers and thunderstorms during the day.
We’ll see one round of storms late Friday night after 11:00 PM.
Additional scattered storms will be moving through during the day Saturday.
If you have outdoor plans, you’ll definitely want to have an indoor back-up plan.
Sunday looks to be the best day of the weekend, with decreasing clouds, dry conditions, and temperatures near 80 degrees.
