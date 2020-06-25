Ohio woman accused of stabbing her 82-year-old husband nearly 200 times indicted on murder charges

DAYTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old woman accused of stabbing her husband 192 times has been indicted on murder charges, court records show.
Investigators say Vivian Sims stabbed her husband, 82-year-old Bobby Mims, to death.
On June 16, Dayton officers responded to a 911 call from Mims’ son who stated his mother just killed his father and now was attempting to harm herself.
Detectives found the victim dead in the backseat of a car with nearly 200 stab wounds, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck.
Mims was trying to ingest bleach while in the car when officers arrived, Dayton police say, but officials were able to prevent her from harming herself even more.
The knife that was believed to have been used in the fatal stabbing was found in Mims’ purse, the prosecutor said.
Mims is currently being held on a $1 million bond at the Montgomery County Jail for murder and felonious assault charges. Her arraignment is scheduled for June 30.
