Pro Football Hall of Fame preseason opener canceled, enshrinement ceremony postponed, ESPN reports

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted out that the preseason opener at the Pro Football Hall of Fame slated for Aug. 6 is canceled due to the coronavirus crisis.
The Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers were going to go head-to-head in Canton for that game.
The pandemic also caused the Hall of Fame’s enshrinement ceremony originally scheduled for Aug. 8 to be postponed, according to Schefter.
Prior to ESPN’s announcement, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine already said it is “highly unlikely” that there will be a crowd for the Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremonies and the preseason game back on June 16, seven weeks before the ceremonies were slated to kick off.
