Public viewing to honor 18-year-old Akron murder victim Na’Kia Crawford on Thursday

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A public viewing of 18-year-old Na’Kia Crawford will be held between 9 a.m. and noon at The Word Church on 1700 Brittain Rd. in Akron.
Police said Crawford was murdered mid-day murder at the intersection of East North and N. Howard Streets as she was running errands with her grandmother.
According to police, a black Camero pulled alongside Crawford’s car, and 17-year-old Adarus Black allegedly opened fire on it.
Crawford was hit multiple times.
Her grandmother was uninjured.
Two out of the three suspects are in custody.
The latest arrest in the shooting death of Na’Kia Crawford happened just after midnight on Tuesday when 18-year-old Jaion Bivins accompanied by his attorney, surrendered to detectives. He is charged with Obstructing Justice and Tampering with Evidence.
Bivins’ arrest follows that of 24-year-old Janisha George, who is charged with obstructing justice in the murder that occurred on June 14th around 1:25 PM Sunday.
“They not only loss a daughter and granddaughter but a friend, who are suffering because of this horrendous crime.”
Officials said, “Right now this appears to be a case of mistaken identity. Na’Kia Crawford was in the wrong place at the wrong time.”
Black, the suspected trigger person from Lakemore, is still on the run.
