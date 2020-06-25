Tamir Rice honored on what would have been his 18th birthday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Since his death nearly six years ago, Tamir Rice has become a national symbol for police brutality against African Americans.
He would have celebrated his 18th birthday on Thursday, June 25.
Rice was 12-years-old when he was fatally shot by a Cleveland Police officer while carrying an Airsoft pellet gun on Nov. 22, 2014.
Officer Timothy Loehmann fired on Rice at Cudell Recreation Center playground after witnesses told police that they saw the African-American boy waving around the gun that appeared authentic.
His mother, Samaria Rice, has used her voice numerous times over the past six years to advocate for equality and police reform.
The Cleveland Division of Police eventually deemed the shooting “reasonable and within guidelines.”
Loehmann was eventually fired from the department in May 2017; not for his role in the shooting, but for lying on a portion of his hiring application. Officer Frank Garmback, who drove the police cruiser with Loehmann to the scene, served a suspension for his role in the incident.
