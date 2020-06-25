Verizon joins ad boycott of Facebook over hateful content

In this July 30, 2019, file photo, the social media application, Facebook is displayed on Apple's App Store in Chicago. On Wednesday, July 17, 2020, Several civil-rights and other advocacy groups are calling on large advertisers to stop Facebook ad campaigns during July 2020 because they say the social network isn’t doing enough to curtail racist and violent content on its platform. (Source: AP Photo/Amr Alfiky/AP)